People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 679 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. now owns 61,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,356,000 after purchasing an additional 281,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $451.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

