PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

