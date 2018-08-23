PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $674.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.42 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $300,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,494 shares of company stock worth $4,850,434 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,155. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

