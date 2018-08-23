PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,327,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

