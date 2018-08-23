Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

PTX stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Pernix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pernix Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PTX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.75% of Pernix Therapeutics worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs primarily for the United States market. It targets underserved therapeutic areas, such as central nervous system (CNS), including pain, neurology, and psychiatry.

