Pershing Gold (PGLC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PGLC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ PGLC opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Pershing Gold has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that Pershing Gold will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 14,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,476. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry C. Honig purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 347,568 shares of company stock valued at $657,727. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pershing Gold stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 5.39% of Pershing Gold worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

