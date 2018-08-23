Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. AXA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after acquiring an additional 438,040 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.7% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.