Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.03 million and $93,418.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

