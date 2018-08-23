Photronics (PLAB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.10. Photronics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 13238 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,150.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $169,911. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.