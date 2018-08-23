PIECoin Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. PIECoin has a market capitalization of $28,141.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIECoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008927 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIECoin’s official website is www.piecoin.info.

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

