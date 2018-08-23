Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Target by 88.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 102,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 47,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

