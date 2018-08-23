Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,332,613 Shares of Vale SA (VALE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 226.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,613 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $5,318,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 82.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 44,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 163,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,252.3% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

