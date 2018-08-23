PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

PF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $66.70. 6,431,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,107. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Buckingham Research cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

