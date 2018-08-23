Pivotal Software (PVTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVTL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

PVTL stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.