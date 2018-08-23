Plains GP (PAGP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plains GP earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.6937197084951 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Plains GP stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

