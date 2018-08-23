PLDT Inc (PHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. CLSA raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,469. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. PLDT has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PLDT by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.