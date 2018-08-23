Polen Capital Management LLC Has $822,000 Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 599,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 117,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 26.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $97.25 and a 52-week high of $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

In related news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 40,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $6,460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,732,872.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

