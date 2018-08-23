Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 255,240 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,240 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 4.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Dollar General worth $691,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 9.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Dollar General by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.