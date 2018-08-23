PopularCoin Market Cap Achieves $247,396.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $247,396.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00869909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002556 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,828,500,735 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

