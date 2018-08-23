Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Air T (AIRT) Share Price

Media headlines about Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Air T earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.6635091845775 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. Air T has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

