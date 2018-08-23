Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Share Price

Headlines about Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aerie Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8838571083282 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $86.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $9,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,981,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,730,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.