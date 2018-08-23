Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adept Technology (ADEP) Share Price

News headlines about Adept Technology (NASDAQ:ADEP) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adept Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 47.5987310031013 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Adept Technology, Inc (Adept) is a global, robotics-based automation supplier. The Company designs and manufactures industrial (fixed) and mobile robots along with a range of control and vision systems and software which are used for assembly, packaging, handling, testing and logistics applications. Adept operates through two segments: Robotics, and Services and Support.

