PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PPG Industries worth $75,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,293,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,045,000 after purchasing an additional 83,572 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,593,000 after acquiring an additional 208,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,042. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

