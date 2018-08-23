Praxair (PX) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Press coverage about Praxair (NYSE:PX) has been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Praxair earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.1672032118865 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Praxair alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of NYSE:PX opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Praxair has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Praxair will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.