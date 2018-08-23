Premia Global Advisors LLC Invests $5.11 Million in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA)

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd makes up approximately 6.6% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Premia Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the second quarter worth $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 40.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the first quarter worth $254,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 38.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FTA opened at $54.73 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.00.

