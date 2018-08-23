Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Primerica by 34.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $147,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

