Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,922 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 377,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $176.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

