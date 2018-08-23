Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,621 Shares of Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Control4 were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 663.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 248,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $842.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRL. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Control4 news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,222,771.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,110.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 6,532 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $210,134.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,263 shares in the company, valued at $587,520.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,488 shares of company stock worth $18,019,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

