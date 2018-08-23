Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1,571.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,791,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $916.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

