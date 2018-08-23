Principal Financial Group (PFG) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1412610957756 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,289,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

