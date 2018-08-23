Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

