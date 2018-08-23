Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,602 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,602 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 488,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $233.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $191.73 and a 1 year high of $234.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

