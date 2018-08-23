Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 42,468 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,799,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,115,000 after buying an additional 2,488,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,884,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 331,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3,917.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 1,929,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after buying an additional 518,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,853,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after buying an additional 325,352 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $36.76 on Thursday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 12-month low of $530.00 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

