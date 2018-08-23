Prologis Inc (PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Prologis reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

PLD traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,477,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,389. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,639,000 after buying an additional 2,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,619,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.