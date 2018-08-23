ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.01. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of ProPhase Labs worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

