Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 4.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,686,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 70,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.