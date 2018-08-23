PTC Inc (PTC) Director Sells $23,745.00 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 826,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,886. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PTC by 19.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PTC by 135.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

