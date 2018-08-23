Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Shares Sold by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lowered its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,626 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $3,457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $240,906.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,175,438 shares of company stock worth $168,074,680. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

