Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSTG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 3,428 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $80,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,175,438 shares of company stock valued at $168,074,680 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,537 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4,922.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,651,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.