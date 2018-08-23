Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Issued By DA Davidson

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,465,000 after buying an additional 127,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

