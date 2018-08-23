Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Myriad Genetics, Inc. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,042,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 70,672 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $3,030,415.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.