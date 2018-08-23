Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Coty Inc (COTY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. Coty has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.