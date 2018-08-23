Q2 (QTWO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

News articles about Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Q2 earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6685927033046 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE QTWO opened at $61.30 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,000,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 60,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,210,591 shares of company stock worth $70,422,482. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.