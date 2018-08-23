Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Jernigan Capital Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hoglund now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JCAP. ValuEngine lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

JCAP stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $366.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, insider John A. Good purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,935 shares of company stock worth $1,904,520 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 2,099.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 532,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 508,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth $3,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth $160,000. Highland Capital Management LP increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 65.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 582,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 231,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

