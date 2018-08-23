Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp Boosted by Analyst (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Goodrich Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 61.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.