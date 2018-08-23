Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Increased by Analyst (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

