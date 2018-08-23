Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Shares of URBN opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

