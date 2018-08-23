Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Cut by B. Riley

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

NOV opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60, a PEG ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.87. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Order of Foresters raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,161.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 574,599 shares of company stock worth $27,128,255. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

