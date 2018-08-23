Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $608,000 in AT&T Inc. (T)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.