Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

NYSE QUAD opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer J. Kent sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $199,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,576.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 401,371 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 22.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.